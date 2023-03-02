Deer Carry COVID Variants No Longer Seen in People

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While COVID-19 variants Alpha, Gamma and Delta are no longer circulating among humans, they continue to spread in white-tailed deer.

The animals are the most abundant large mammal in North America. Scientists aren’t sure whether the deer could act as long-term reservoirs for these obsolete variants.

In a new study, researchers at Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., collected 5,700 deer lymph node samples from 2020 to 2022 in the state, comparing the genomic sequences of the variants found in deer with sequences of the same variants taken from humans across New York.

The investigators found the viruses had mutated in the deer, which suggested the variants had likely been circulating in the animals for many months.

“One of the most striking findings of this study was the detection of co-circulation of three variants of concern — Alpha, Gamma and Delta — in this wild animal population,” Diego Diel, an associate professor of population medicine and diagnostic sciences at Cornell, said in a university news release.