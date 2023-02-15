March 6, 2023 -- The impact of long COVID – and its sometimes-disabling symptoms that can persist for more than a year -- has worsened health care’s already severe workforce shortage.

Hospitals have turned to training programs, traveling nurses, and emergency room staffing services. While the shortage of clinical workers continues, support workers are also in short supply, with no end in sight.

“Our clinical staff is the front line, but behind them, several layers of people do jobs that allow them to do their jobs,” says Joanne Conroy, MD, president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, a 400-bed hospital in New Hampshire. “Lab and radiology and support people and IT and facilities and housekeeping ... the list goes on and on.”

Long COVID is contributing to the U.S. labor shortage overall, according to research. But with no test for the condition and a wide range of symptoms and severity – and with some workers attributing their symptoms to something else -- it’s difficult to get a clear picture of the impacts on the health care system.