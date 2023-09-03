March 9, 2023 – Metformin appears to play a role in preventing long COVID when taken early during a COVID-19 infection, according to a new preprint study from The Lancet. The preprint hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal.

In particular, metformin led to a 42% drop in long COVID among people who had a mild to moderate COVID-19 infection.

“Long COVID affects millions of people, and preventing long COVID through a treatment like metformin could prevent significant disruptions in people's lives,” says lead author Carolyn Bramante, MD, an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Minnesota.

Between January 2021 and February 2022, Bramante and colleagues tested three oral medications – metformin (typically used to treat type 2 diabetes), ivermectin (an antiparasitic), and fluvoxamine (an antidepressant) – in a clinical trial across the U.S. called COVID-OUT. The people being studied, investigators, care providers, and others involved in the study were blinded to the randomized treatments. The trial was decentralized, with no in-person contact with participants.