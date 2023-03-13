March 13, 2023 – Last year, federal officials warned of a likely COVID-19 surge this winter. It never happened, making this the first pandemic winter without a significant spike.

Deaths from COVID-19 and official case counts declined dramatically, compared to the surges seen during the winter of 2021-2022.

Many experts have said that wave never appeared because so many Americans have either been vaccinated, infected, or both. That created a wall of immunity.

While the infection rate didn’t skyrocket this winter, COVID-19 still played a deadly role across America. Weekly deaths peaked at 4,439 the week of Jan. 11, compared to a peak of 17,378 in early February 2022. From peak to peak, that’s a decline of 75%.

Compared to last winter, cases reported to the CDC this winter were down about 90%. The week of Jan. 19, 2022, infections peaked at 5.6 million cases. This winter, the peak was 494,946 weekly cases at the end of December 2022. After that end-of-year high, cases declined for a couple of weeks, tipped back up to 479,604 in early January, and have steadily headed down since, with 170,576 cases reported last week.