March 17, 2023 -- It's been 3 years since the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 emergency a pandemic. Now, with health systems no longer overwhelmed and more than a year of no surprise variants, many infectious disease experts are declaring a shift in the crisis from pandemic to endemic.

Endemic, broadly, means the virus and its patterns are predictable and steady in designated regions. But not all experts agree that we’re there yet.

Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, CA, and editor in chief of Medscape, WebMD’s sister site for health professionals, said it’s time to call COVID endemic.

He wrote in his Substack, Ground Truth, that all indications -- from genomic surveillance of the virus to wastewater to clinical outcomes that are still being tracked -- point to a new reality: “[W]e’ve (finally) entered an endemic phase. “

No new SARS-CoV-2 variants have yet emerged with a growth advantage over XBB.1.5, which is dominant throughout much of the world, or XBB.1.9.1, wrote Topol.