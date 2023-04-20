April 20, 2023 – Imani Ibrahim, a 33-year-old Chicago-based clinical social worker, became ill in January 2020. “I was very sick for a few days with flu-like symptoms. At that point, COVID-19 had not yet become a big outbreak, and I didn’t know what I had,” she said.

Two months later, she went to a conference just as “COVID became more of a media presence.” About a week later, Ibrahim began sensing a “nonstop, consistent smell of cigarette smoke,” although she was not a smoker and didn’t live with smokers. The odor lasted for a few weeks and became so overwhelming that it began to affect her mental health and day-to-day quality of life.

Then she began having no sense of smell at all. Although she was grateful to no longer sense the “phantom cigarette odor,” she occasionally began smelling rotten meat. She also lost her sense of taste.

As the clinical director of a residential facility, Ibrahim was being tested regularly for COVID and consistently tested negative, but the loss of taste and the distortions in odor made people avoid her, thinking that she had COVID.