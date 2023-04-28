April 28, 2023 -- From fad diets and vitamins to “blood washing” and stem cell therapy, long COVID patients are seeking out experimental therapies in a desperate bid to find hope and relief from debilitating symptoms. But doctors worry about the potential harm – both physical and financial – some of these unproven and overhyped treatments could cause.

More than 3 years after the pandemic hit, there are still no established, effective interventions or tools – let alone a cure – for patients grappling with post-COVID symptoms. That is leaving many willing to try unconventional treatments, including those being offered without close medical oversight.

“Because a lot of our patients have had their symptoms for such a long time and they've suffered for such a long time, they seem to be a little bit more at risk for snake oil salesmen from the internet,” said Emory University School of Medicine’s Alexander Truong, MD, a pulmonologist who also runs a long COVID clinic in Atlanta. “I can't blame them.”