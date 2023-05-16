May 16, 2023 -- Patients with long COVID had lower levels of vitamin D than patients who had recovered from COVID-19, a new study shows, suggesting taking vitamin D supplements may help prevent or ease the debilitating condition.

The lower levels of vitamin D in patients with long COVID — where effects of the initial COVID infection last more than 12 weeks — were most notable in those with "brain fog."

These findings by Luigi di Filippo, MD, and colleagues, were recently presented at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Istanbul, and the study was also published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

"Our data suggest that vitamin D levels should be evaluated in COVID-19 patients after hospital discharge," the researchers from San Raffaele Hospital, in Milan, Italy, wrote.

The researchers highlighted as a strength that this controlled study included patients with multiple symptoms of long COVID, and it had a longer follow-up than most previous studies (6 months vs. 3 months).

"The highly controlled nature of our study helps us better understand the role of vitamin D deficiency in long COVID and establish that there is likely a link between vitamin D deficiency and long COVID," senior author Andrea Giustina, MD, said in a news release.