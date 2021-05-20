Managing the Side Effects of Depression Treatment

Relying on medication alone. Lots of people use antidepressants as their only treatment for depression, Coulter says. “As psychiatrists, when we look at patients, we don’t just look at their biology. We think about their psychology and their social context. Because depression impacts all of these domains, you can’t only treat the biology,” he says. When you’re depressed, Coulter says, there’s more than likely something that you need to talk about or work on in psychotherapy. This is why it’s an important part of depression treatment .

Emotional blunting. You may notice that you feel emotionally numb when you take an antidepressant, Hafeez says. Unfortunately, this is a common side effect. To manage it, she recommends:

Disliking medication. Some people hate having to take medicine to feel better. Coulter says this can lead to not taking it the way you’re supposed to, or quitting altogether. Talk to your doctor about the risks, benefits, and alternatives of medication and how it fits into your lifestyle, he suggests -- especially because medication isn’t the only recommended treatment for depression.

Talk to Your Doctor Before Stopping an Antidepressant

Quitting your antidepressant cold turkey can be physically uncomfortable, especially if you’ve been on it for a while, Coulter says. And if you’ve been taking a higher dose, you can get something called discontinuation syndrome. As the medication leaves your body, you start feeling headache or flu-like symptoms.

Stopping your medication means you also risk the return of your depression symptoms. You may feel better now that you’re taking it, but this doesn’t mean you don’t need it anymore. You’ll need to keep taking your antidepressant to prevent a relapse.

If the side effects are too much, talk with your doctor. Keep in mind that the first medicine you try may not be the right one for you, Coulter says. It might take some trial and error to find which antidepressant and dose work best.

You may get to a point where you want to stop your medication. Talk to your doctor first. That way, Coulter says, you can discuss other treatment options and agree on a schedule to taper off over time to keep discomfort to a minimum.