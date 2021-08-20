Food and mood often go together. You might reach for a comforting bag of chips when you feel down. Or feel so stressed that you can’t even think about eating. It’s normal for difficult emotions to make you overeat or eat too little. But if you live with clinical depression, changes in eating can be long-term and lead to drastic weight gain or loss.

The Link Between Depression and Weight Weight gain and depression can stem from social, environmental, and biological causes, says Roger McIntyre, MD, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto. For example, people with financial insecurity or who’ve had troubled childhoods are at a higher risk of both obesity and depression. Things in the environment also can play a role for those who live in “food deserts or food swamps,” McIntyre says. Living amid fast-food joints and convenience stores and far from grocery stores with fresh produce makes it harder to eat healthy. The depression-weight link cuts both ways. People who are depressed are more likely to be obese. And people with obesity are at higher risk of depression.