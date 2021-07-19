Depression: Finding What Works for You

Learn as You Go

When you start on a new antidepressant, your doctor will check in at regular intervals to ask how you feel and whether you have any side effects. "You're learning as you're going," Thase says.

You may need to take a new drug for up to 6 weeks to give it enough time to work. Side effects often go away over time, too.

If your symptoms are a little better but still there, your doctor might bump up the dose. Or they might put you on a different antidepressant in the same class, to see if it's a better match.

But if a particular drug didn't help or caused annoying side effects, your doctor will likely switch you to a different type. Your response to the previous medication helps your doctor choose which one you get next. "If you had too many stomach side effects with an SSRI, your next choice of medicine would not be an SSRI," Thase says.

Sometimes, adding another type of medication to the antidepressant helps it work better. Another option is to add a newer antipsychotic drug to the mix. The upside is that the antipsychotics work quickly -- within a week or two. The downside is that they can cause more side effects than SSRIs or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Thase says.

Treating depression isn't much different than treating a medical condition like high blood pressure. Not only might you need to try different medications and dosages, you also may need to make changes to your lifestyle to see an improvement.

"With high blood pressure you have to change your diet, exercise, and stop eating salt. You try medication and you may have to increase or change it. It takes time," Riba says.

Research shows that these lifestyle changes may help people with depression: