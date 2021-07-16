Depression Treatment Is Different for Everyone

Depression is a mood disorder marked by feelings of sadness and a loss of interest in things you usually enjoy doing. You might also have a hard time thinking or getting things done, among other symptoms. Thoughts of suicide are possible in more severe cases. The good news? There are lots of ways to treat depression and get you back to your best self. Here’s what you need to know.

Depression vs. Depressed Mood A diagnosis of depression is different from feeling down one day or being in a crappy mood for a few days. These are normal reactions if you lose your job, a loved one dies, or something else happens. But with major depression disorder (MDD), chemicals in your brain don’t always work the way they’re supposed to. Other things, like genetics, sometimes play a role. So you feel this way for a much longer period of time -- typically 2 or more weeks. David A. Adler, MD, a senior psychiatrist and director of the Mental Health Services Research Group at Tufts Medical Center, says that 50% of people diagnosed with MDD will have a second episode of depression. And if you’ve had two episodes, there’s a 75% chance it’ll happen a third time, and then a 95% chance of a fourth.