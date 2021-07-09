How to Manage Depression Triggers

Stress can take a toll on anyone. But if you have depression, you might not bounce back from stress easily. The death of a loved one, a job loss, or a divorce could trigger symptoms such as guilt and hopelessness. But there are steps you can take to get better. “You need to see that you’re about to go down the rabbit hole, and take a step back,” says Jeannie Lochhead, MD, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. “Meditation, mindfulness, good sleep, avoiding alcohol, spending time with people who actually care about you -- that’s what builds resilience. It’s not push, push, push. Try harder.” You can manage your depression, no matter what causes it. Here are some common triggers and expert tips on how to take action to reduce their impact on you.

Job Loss You might have a lot tied up in your work. For starters, a job loss can take you away from an entire network of people. “That alone causes social isolation, which can cause depression,” Lochhead says.

Advice: Try to gain some control of the situation, says Tim Pearman, PhD, a professor of medical social sciences and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Pearman suggests you update your resume but stay flexible. “There may be a whole bunch of job opportunities available to you that you might not even think about outside of your field,” he says. “Maybe it’s time to break the mold of how you self-identify in terms of your career path and consider other options.” Casting a wider net in your job search may help you feel more in control and less hamstrung by the recent job loss.