Depression is common: Almost 16 million Americans deal with it every year. But for those who have it, explaining their feelings can be hard. It can affect different people in different ways. “It doesn’t always look like what you hear about or see on TV,” says Crystal Clancy, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Burnsville, MN. Clancy had postpartum depression (PPD) after having her second child in 2005, and now she counsels people with PPD and other forms of depression. People with depression may not want to share what they feel. But learning more about depression can help you help someone who has it. Here are seven things that people with depression wish you knew.

1. Depression isn’t the same as being sad. “We’ve all been sad. But feeling sad is usually a temporary state. Depression is long-lasting,” says Tina Walch, MD, a psychiatrist and chief medical director of South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, NY. In fact, you may not even feel sad when you’re depressed. “When I’m having a rise in my depression, I’m not always sad. Sometimes I can be disengaged or disinterested. Other times, my depression causes anger and frustration,” says Mark Black, a 38-year-old speaker and life strategy coach in New Brunswick, Canada. “That can be especially hard at work, where I have a lot of demands and am expected to be upbeat.” “With depression, you might have trouble concentrating. You might be angry or irritable. You may not want to care for yourself or spend time with other people,” Walch says. “It’s about being unable to enjoy or be engaged in your life.”