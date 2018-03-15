Depression Could Be a Risk Factor for A-Fib: Study

THURSDAY, March 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can raise your risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm that's been linked to stroke and heart failure, a new study suggests.

A person's risk of atrial fibrillation increased by about a third if they either reported symptoms of depression or had been prescribed antidepressants, the investigators found.

Previous research has linked fright and anxiety to poor heart health, but this is the first to make a connection between depression and the heart, said lead researcher Dr. Parveen Garg. He's an assistant professor of clinical medicine with the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

"Our research emphasizes the link between mental health and cardiovascular health," Garg said. "Our mental health and our heart health are very intertwined."

At least 2.7 million Americans live with atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Also known as a-fib, the condition involves a quivering or irregular heartbeat that allows blood to pool and clot in the upper chambers of the heart, which increases stroke risk.

Untreated atrial fibrillation doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a five-fold increased risk for stroke, the AHA says.

It's well understood that stress-inducing emotional states such as fright and anxiety affect heart health, possibly by triggering the body's "fight-or-flight" response, said Dr. Russell Luepker. He's a professor with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and was not connected with the study.

A surge of hormones are released during that response, causing short-term alterations to heart rhythm that could have long-term consequences over time, the researchers said.

Depression is another state of emotional distress that has been linked to increases in stress hormones and inflammation. But it has not been linked to heart health because it is more insidious and less obviously stressful than an anxiety attack or fit of rage, Garg explained.

To see whether depression hurts heart health, Garg and his colleagues analyzed data on more than 6,600 participants in a long-term, multi-ethnic study of heart health. This study assessed symptoms of depression when participants entered the trial, and also asked whether they were taking antidepressants.