Stimulating Brain Area May Ease Tough Depression

FRIDAY, Nov. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Electrical stimulation of a certain part of the brain may offer a new option for "treatment-resistant" depression, a small new study suggests.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that 25 patients with moderate-to-severe depression gained significant improvement in their mood after electrical stimulation of a brain region called the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC).

After just three minutes of electrical stimulation to the OFC, even on just one side of the brain, "patients said things like 'Wow, I feel better,' 'I feel less anxious,' 'I feel calm, cool and collected,'" UCSF postdoctoral researcher Kristin Sellers said in a university news release.

"You could see the improvements in patients' body language," she added. "They smiled, they sat up straighter, they started to speak more quickly and naturally."

The OFC is a small area of the lower surface of the brain, located just above the eyes. It's exact function remains unclear, but study senior author Dr. Eddie Chang explained that the OFC "is richly connected to various brain structures linked to mood, depression and decision making, making it very well positioned to coordinate activity between emotion and cognition."

Reporting Nov. 29 in Current Biology, the UCSF researchers suggested that the targeted therapy might help patients with treatment-resistant depression, which affects as many as 30 percent of depression patients.

One neurosurgeon who wasn't involved in the study said brain stimulation therapy for depression isn't new -- and the field has had some setbacks.

"Brain stimulation to treat other conditions (such as Parkinson's disease) has been known for decades to have an effect on the mind," noted Dr. Michael Schulder. He directs neurosurgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

"Several studies over the last 15 years, in which depressed patients had implanted brain stimulators, initially showed great promise," he said. In the final analysis, however, outcomes were not much better than would have been obtained with medication or psychotherapy.

But could those attempts have been targeting the wrong brain area? Chang's team wanted to find out.