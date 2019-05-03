FDA Expected to OK Ketamine-Like Depression Drug

TUESDAY, March 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give its approval this week to esketamine -- a relative of the "club drug" and anesthetic ketamine -- against severe depression.

If that approval comes, it could be the first new class of medicines approved for years against an illness that plagues millions of Americans.

Approval couldn't be too soon for Jen Godfrey, who couldn't shake the "deep cloud" that lingered even after she found an antidepressant she could tolerate.

Then a string of stressors hit -- five years of fertility treatment and an 80-pound weight gain during pregnancy that left her with persistent pain, a close relative's suicide, another who went missing, and her own divorce. It was all too much for Godfrey, a recovering alcoholic with a family history of depression.

"The life stuff just had a gravitational pull," said the 44-year-old stay-at-home mom from Reno, Nev. "I just thought: I don't drink, I'm a good friend, a good mother, a good spouse -- I should be a lot happier."

Godfrey's search for relief pointed her to an unapproved and costly treatment for depression -- ketamine. An animal anesthetic best known as the addictive party drug "Special K," ketamine was approved for use as a human anesthetic in 1970. It's often used in emergency care to sedate kids and patients with breathing problems.

Low, intravenous doses have been found to boost mood and curb suicidal thoughts, but the FDA has not approved it as a treatment for depression. And the American Psychiatric Association (APA) warns patients about the potential for abuse and the lack of large, long-term studies of its effectiveness.

Even so, ketamine clinics like the one now treating Godfrey are springing up across the United States, prescribing the drug for "off-label" use against depression.

"The lack of information [on ketamine] is really quite dramatic when you look at the proliferation of use in certain communities," said former APA President Dr. Alan Schatzberg. He helped write an APA statement about ketamine urging caution.