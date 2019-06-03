FDA OKs Ketamine-Like Drug for Severe Depression

WEDNESDAY, March 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the nasal spray medication esketamine -- a relative of the club drug and anesthetic ketamine -- for use against severe depression.

Sold as Spravato, the fast-acting drug becomes the first new type of medicine approved in years against an illness that plagues millions of Americans.

In a statement, the FDA said Spravato should be used in conjunction with an antidepressant pill and is meant only for people whose depression has not responded to at least two other antidepressants.

Spravato -- a much less potent relative of the illicit club drug "Special K" -- comes with other restrictions, the FDA said. Ketamine can induce dissociation (feeling disconnected from one's surroundings) and sedation.

Because Spravato might act similarly for a minority of patients, the FDA said safeguards are warranted.

"Because of safety concerns, the drug will only be available through a restricted distribution system and it must be administered in a certified medical office where the health care provider can monitor the patient," said Dr. Tiffany Farchione. She's acting director of the Division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Patients will self-administer the nasal spray during visits to a medical clinic, and the spray cannot be taken home. A health care provider will monitor the patient until it is clear that he or she is ready to leave.

Ketamine came first

Approval of a medicine like Spravato is welcome news for patients like Jen Godfrey, who said she couldn't shake the "deep cloud" of depression that lingered even after she found an antidepressant she could tolerate. She turned to clinics that were dispensing the anesthetic ketamine "off-label" for help against depression.

A number of stressors had hit Godfrey hard -- five years of fertility treatment and an 80-pound weight gain during pregnancy that left her with persistent pain; a close relative's suicide; another who went missing; and her own divorce. It was all too much.

"The life stuff just had a gravitational pull," said the stay-at-home mom from Reno, Nev., who's in her mid-40s. "I just thought: I don't drink, I'm a good friend, a good mother, a good spouse -- I should be a lot happier."