Suicide Rate Keeps Rising Among Young Americans

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A nearly 60% jump in suicides by young Americans since 2007 has experts alarmed and somewhat puzzled.

Suicides among children and young people aged 10 to 24 rose 57% from 2007 to 2018, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The increase in youth suicide has been pervasive across the U.S. No area is immune," said report author Sally Curtin of the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. "Hopefully, these data will inform prevention efforts."

The surge was broad: 42 states had statistically significant increases between 2007-2009 and 2016-2018. Eight had statistically insignificant increases. Thirty-two states had hikes of 30% to 60%.

In actual numbers, the suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds jumped from about 7 per 100,000 in 2007 to nearly 11 per 100,000 in 2018, according to the National Vital Statistics Report published Sept. 11.

Jonathan Singer is president of the American Association of Suicidology. He said the increases in suicides in 2007-2009 were likely driven by the recession, which makes the average spike in 2016-2018 a little surprising. But he did note that gun sales increased during that time.

Singer said parents need to watch for signs that their children are troubled.

"Any time that a kid makes a statement to the effect of, 'I don't think that people care if I die,' or 'I think people would be better off if I weren't around,' you've got to take it seriously," said Singer, an associate professor in the School of Social Work at Loyola University Chicago.

Also, he said, if a young person withdraws from usual activities or is bullied on social media, it shouldn't be ignored.

Singer cited some places to reach out for help. Among them: the Crisis Text Line and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. For LGBT young people, there's the Trevor Project. For college students, campus counseling is often available, and if you're in the military, there's the Veterans Crisis Line.

Because suicide is often impulsive, getting immediate help can defuse the impulse to kill yourself, said Singer, who wasn't part of the CDC report.