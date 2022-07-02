Ketamine May Be Emergency Deterrent for People at Risk of Suicide

MONDAY, Feb. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new clinical trial strengthens the case that ketamine -- once famous as a club drug -- can rapidly ease suicidal thoughts.

Researchers found that among 156 adults hospitalized for severe suicidal thoughts, those given two doses of ketamine often saw those disturbing ideas go away within a few days.

By day three, 63% were in full remission, compared to just under 32% of patients given a placebo in addition to standard care.

The study -- published Feb. 2 in the British Medical Journal-- is the latest to look at the mental health effects of ketamine. The drug was approved in the United States decades ago as an anesthetic, and then became popular as a party drug -- known by names like "special K" -- because of its mind-altering effects.

But researchers have long been aware of ketamine's potential, at low doses under well-controlled conditions, to treat psychiatric symptoms.

In recent years, it has emerged as something of a wonder drug for patients with severe depression that does not improve with standard treatment.