Feb. 24, 2022 -- How should the media safely report on suicide?

The news of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s untimely death by suicide on Jan. 30 stunned the world. Scrolling through breaking news headlines and social media feeds, many questioned how an accomplished lawyer, TV host, and social activist could have taken her own life at age 30.

Comments expressing condolences and well wishes to her family and friends poured in, along with reminders to always check in on friends and family members.

But for a certain group of people, headlines and social media posts with graphic details about Kryst’s death stirred up feelings of hopelessness and despair of their own.

“While most people will ingest these things without having any kind of problem in relation to it, some small group of vulnerable people might be impacted in ways that are dangerous, even leading to suicide contagion,” says Victor Schwartz, MD, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at New York University School of Medicine.