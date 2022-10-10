Colorado Says Yes to Medical Use of 'Magic Mushrooms'

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Colorado voters have voted narrowly to approve the medical use of “magic mushrooms” in Colorado.

“I’m in awe of what we were able to accomplish,” said Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, a lead proponent for legalizing psilocybin, the main psychoactive compound in mushrooms. “Over a million people voted yes on this. To think that many people see the value in these medicines, that many people know that these can be used for healing -- that’s huge.”

In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy," which has sped up development of medications using the compound.

Psilocybin may have potential as a treatment for a host of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), drug dependency and eating disorders. Clinical trials to further research this are continuing.

A movement to legalize psilocybin is growing: Oregon voters approved allowing its therapeutic use in 2020, while it has been decriminalized in Washington, D.C. and more than a dozen additional cities, NBC News reported.