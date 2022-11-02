Sen. John Fetterman Enters Hospital for Treatment of Clinical Depression

FRIDAY, Feb. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Sen. John Fetterman is being treated for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Fetterman's chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Democrat checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday night, Jentleson added.

Fetterman survived a near-fatal stroke last year while he was campaigning for the Senate seat he now holds.

Just last week, the first-term senator was hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat.

At that time, Fetterman was in the stroke unit for two days, where he underwent various tests including an MRI. He had not suffered an additional stroke.

On Monday, he was evaluated by Congress’ attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan, who recommended he receive inpatient care at Walter Reed, in Bethesda, Md.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said.