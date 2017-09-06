Summer Baby, Higher Odds of Postpartum Depression?

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Certain factors related to pregnancy and delivery may affect a woman's risk of having postpartum depression, a new study suggests.

The study showed that giving birth in the winter or the spring was linked to a lower risk of developing postpartum depression, as was having a baby at full-term. Using anesthesia during delivery also appears to lower the risk of postpartum depression.

"We wanted to find out whether there are certain factors influencing the risk of developing postpartum depression that may be avoided to improve women's health both physically and mentally," the study's lead author, Dr. Jie Zhou, said in a news release from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Zhou is from Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston.

About 10 percent of women suffer from anxiety or depression after childbirth, the researchers said. Symptoms of postpartum depression include sadness, restlessness, agitation and decreased concentration.

Dr. Mitchell Kramer is chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y. He said women who are at high risk for postpartum depression include those who have a history of depression or anxiety, who suffered from the condition after a previous delivery, or who have a family history of mental problems.

Untreated, postpartum depression can interfere with mother-child bonding, the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health says.

Dr. Margaret Seide is a psychiatrist at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. She said that mothers suffering from postpartum depression are more likely to neglect or abuse their baby.

"Excessive anxiety that's not relieved by visits to their pediatrician, and failure to bond or take joy in their baby are signs of the condition," Seide said.

Treatment is available for women suffering from postpartum depression, Seide noted. These therapies include antidepressant medications and psychological counseling.

For the study, Zhou and colleagues reviewed medical records of more than 20,000 women. All had delivered babies from June 2015 through August 2017. Just over 800 (4 percent) of the women experienced postpartum depression.

The researchers found that being overweight or obese was tied to an increased risk of postpartum depression.