Antidepressants Often Ineffective During Pregnancy, in New Moms

MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Antidepressants don't always help ease depression and anxiety in pregnant women and new moms, according to a new study.

"This is the first longitudinal data to show that many pregnant women report depression and anxiety symptoms during pregnancy and postpartum, despite their choice to continue treatment with antidepressants," said senior author Dr. Katherine Wisner. She directs the Asher Center for the Study and Treatment of Depressive Disorders at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The new research "lets us know these women need to be continually monitored during pregnancy and postpartum, so their clinicians can tailor their treatment to alleviate their symptoms," Wisner said in a university news release.

For the study, 88 pregnant U.S. women completed assessments every four weeks from the time they joined the study until delivery, and at six and 14 weeks after giving birth.

During pregnancy, 18% of the women had minimal, 50% had mild and 32% had clinically relevant symptoms of depression, the study found.