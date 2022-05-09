Oct. 17, 2022 – Does Instagram make new moms feel inadequate? Yes, suggests a new study that warns images of new mothers on social media may drive body dissatisfaction and feelings of not being good enough.

Lead researcher Megan Gow, PhD, a National Health and Medical Research Council early career fellow at the University of Sydney Children’s Hospital Westmead Clinical School, says she wanted to find out if Instagram images reflected the actual population of postpartum women.

“We were concerned images would be idealized, placing postpartum women, who are already a vulnerable group, at increased risk,” she says.

The findings, published recently in the journal Healthcare, suggest social media may not be the right platform to target health messages to new moms.

A Vulnerable Time

The months after an infant’s birth are a vulnerable time for new moms. Women contend with huge hormone shifts, sleep deprivation, and a major life change — all while caring for a new child.

A 2021 Nestle study found 32% of parents feel isolated, while a 2017 online poll in the United Kingdom found 54% of new moms felt “friendless.” And according to the American Psychological Association, up to 1 in 7 new mothers will face postpartum depression, while 9% will have posttraumatic stress disorder, according to Postpartum Support International.