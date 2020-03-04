Eating on the Go With Diabetes

Studies show stress can elevate blood sugar levels for some people with diabetes, so if all the planning and prepping gets overwhelming, just breathe. “Many people who have diabetes think that there are foods that they can’t eat, but it’s not true,” Childress says. “All foods can fit in your diet if you know the correct portion sizes.” Keep a cheat sheet in your purse or wallet that can help you eyeball portion sizes and make the best choices possible on the go -- without the stress.

3 Tips

Registered dietitian Allison Childress, PhD, points out three ways to make sure you get the right kind of liquids.

Hydration is key if you have type 2.

“When your body is dehydrated, it will try to pull fluid from wherever it can, including the bloodstream, leaving glucose behind and raising blood sugar even higher,” Childress says.

But not all liquids are created equal.

Steer clear of juices, sodas, and sweet teas that not only will cause your blood sugar to rise quickly, but also are high in empty calories, meaning they won’t make you full and could cause you to overeat later on. Instead, keep a water bottle with you at all times, and shoot for drinking 8 cups a day -- more in hot summer months and on days when you’re more active than usual.

Not sure if you’re getting enough?

Check your urine. “It should be clear or a pale yellow color,” Childress says. “And you should be urinating anywhere from six to 10 times a day.

