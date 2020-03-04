My Diabetes Journey: Inspiring Myself to Inspire Others

I always thought in the back of my mind that I might get type 2 diabetes.

I just assumed it would happen after I got pregnant. My mother had gestational diabetes that turned into type 2 after her pregnancy, and so did my grandmother. When my symptoms started at age 26 -- dizziness, blurred vision, getting up to go to the bathroom every hour at night -- I just figured I was working too much. I was social media manager for a nonprofit, putting in 50 to 60 hours a week.

I lived with symptoms for about 4 months. Finally, it got to the point where I felt really bad and tired. That forced me to go to the doctor to find out what it was.

My doctor did a physical exam, checked my blood pressure and weight, and did an A1c test of my blood sugar. My A1c was 12%, which was way higher than normal. My doctor said, “If you stay on this path, you’re going to do a lot of damage to yourself. You need to shape up and change your life.”

I already was pretty health conscious, aside from working too much. My first 3 months of treatment just focused on diet and exercise. My doctor wanted me to keep a food log so he could see what changes I needed to make to my diet. He also gave me the directive to add more exercise. When I came back 3 months later, my A1c had dropped from 12% to 10%.

I thought that was a pretty good change in 3 months, but my doctor wasn’t satisfied. He added a diabetes drug and a combination long-acting and short-acting insulin. The other thing he had me do was six to eight finger sticks a day to check my blood sugar. That was difficult for me, having to stop my life several times a day to test. I eventually discovered a continuous glucose monitoring device with a sensor that I wear on the back of my upper arm for 14 days. Now I just scan the device to get accurate, real-time glucose readings without the pain of finger sticks.