Daily Practices for Type 1 Diabetes Control

The bedrock of type 1 treatment is insulin therapy, but your lifestyle choices are also a crucial part of your treatment -- choices like what you put in your body, how you move it, and how much rest you give it. “A healthy, balanced diet, and a routine which regularly incorporates physical activity and leaves time for sleep is even more important for a person with type 1 diabetes than for everyone else,” says Soumya Adhikari, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center and medical director of the Endocrinology Clinic at Children’s Health in Dallas. “Attention to these things can help minimize the swings in glucose levels as well as deliver many other health benefits.”

Choose the Right Foods -- With Help Knowing what to eat and when can be one of the most challenging parts of type 1 management. If you’re at all confused, call on a professional. “A registered dietitian with experience working with persons with type 1 is a great source of help,” Adhikari says. Once you know your diet goals, you can use other tools to stay on track. “Apps with nutritional information about common foods can be handy when you’re eating something you’re less familiar with and need to know how many carbs or how much protein or fat are in whatever you’re eating,” he says. If you want a simple rule of thumb, start with this: Fill half your plate with vegetables at each meal.