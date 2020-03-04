11 Diabetes Dos: Your Type 2 Checklist

Living well with type 2 diabetes requires adopting healthy routines. We spoke with endocrinologist and diabetes educator Anthony Pick, MD, of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Illinois, to find out which regular habits he recommends for his patients.

Daily Habits

Aim for smart food choices. To keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range, Pick recommends eating slowly, savoring your food, being attentive to signs of fullness, and choosing nutritious foods. He recommends that patients newly diagnosed with type 2 work closely with a registered dietitian and diabetes educator to create an eating plan designed just for them.

Make sleep a priority. Pick encourages patients with type 2 diabetes to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, and to seek treatment for possible sleep apnea if they snore. “What’s underappreciated is that sleep deprivation and sleep apnea aggravate diabetes,” Pick says. “It leads to cravings for unhealthy food and increased insulin resistance.” It also makes weight loss harder, he adds.

Record blood sugar levels. Testing and recording your blood sugar allows you to see patterns, such as how certain foods or activities affect your blood sugar levels. Your doctor or diabetes educator will tell you how often you should test daily.

Many people use traditional blood sugar meters, which involve testing a drop of blood from your fingertip. But Pick says a growing number of his patients use continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), in which a small sensor placed on the skin of the upper arm measures blood sugar every few minutes and some send the results to your smartphone. This makes it easier to see trends and share information with your doctor.

Avoid sitting for long spells. If you have a desk job that involves sitting all day or you like to binge-watch TV, Pick urges you to get up and move regularly. Research suggests that long periods of sitting are harmful for the heart. “There’s that saying that ‘sitting is the new smoking,’” Pick says. Current exercise guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise a week, or at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week. Choose physical activities that you enjoy enough to do regularly.

Peek at your feet. Diabetes can cause nerve damage in your feet, so you might injure your foot but not feel it, causing potentially serious wounds that won’t heal on their own. Examine your feet daily to spot problems.