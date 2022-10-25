Regular eye exams are key.

People with diabetes need to have a routine eye exam every year by an eye doctor (either an ophthalmologist or an optometrist). This is true even if you otherwise have 20/20 vision. Your doctor will give you some eye drops to dilate, or widen, your pupils so that they can look inside your eyes to check them for diabetic retinopathy and other eye problems.

If you’ve just been diagnosed with diabetes, you need an eye exam right away to make sure your eyes are OK. After that, you should have an eye exam every year -- more frequently if you have diabetes-related eye problems such as diabetic retinopathy.

There are also other times in your life when you may need a full eye exam. Women with diabetes who are pregnant, for example, need an eye exam during every trimester, since changes in blood pressure and fluid retention may cause their diabetes to worsen.

Interestingly enough, you also need to get your eyes checked once you get your diabetes under good control. For some reason, that shift can cause some worsening of diabetic eye disease in certain patients. We don’t know why, other than your body has gotten used to things being a hot mess and your eyes don’t know how to cope with this sudden change.

The good news is that most patients with diabetes who get regular eye exams who do go on to develop diabetic retinopathy end up doing very well. When we monitor them appropriately and treat problems when they creep up, we can keep the vast majority of patients seeing quite well for years, sometimes even an entire lifetime. But both the doctor and the patient must work together to make that happen.