Can You Get Diabetes if You’re Thin?

You don’t have to be overweight or obese to get type 2 diabetes. In fact, you can have high blood sugar even if you look thin. Around 10% to 15% of people with type 2 diabetes are at a healthy weight. It’s called lean diabetes. It may be a kind of “hybrid” of type 1 and type 2, says Mercedes Carnethon, a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University.

That means you may not make enough insulin or respond to it very well.

And you may have more fat than you think. “Normal weight individuals who go on to develop diabetes may have muscle that is heavily marbled in fat,” says Carnethon.

Experts don’t know the exact cause of lean diabetes. But you can get a blood sugar test to see if you have it. If you do, your doctor can help you find a treatment.