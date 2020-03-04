What’s New in Diabetes Technology?

Just as innovation has changed the way we shop, bank, and search for information, it’s transformed the way we manage chronic diseases like diabetes. These new technologies have made life easier for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Stick-Free Glucose Testing

Frequent needle sticks to test blood sugar are a crucial, but sometimes unpleasant part of the daily diabetes routine. Testing your blood sugar helps you make decisions about what you eat, exercise, and insulin dosing.

Continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, helps you avoid the stick. It measures your blood sugar every few minutes via a tiny sensor inserted under the skin of your belly or arm, and sends the results wirelessly to a pump, smartphone, or other device.

The FreeStyle Libre was the first CGM system to not require a finger stick. To get your blood sugar number, you simply wave a reader over the sensor. The original Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre was wearable for up to 10 days, but the newest version is designed for 14-day wear.

The Dexcom G6 is approved as both a standalone CGM and for integration with automated insulin dosing systems.

In January 2020, Tandem Diabetes Care launched its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, which combines the Dexcom G6 CGM with an insulin pump to regulate insulin levels with little user effort. It’s the first system that both adjusts basal (background) insulin levels and delivers automatic bolus (mealtime) doses to prevent blood sugar from getting too low or too high.

“With the advent of CGM, we’re looking at a new phrase: ‘time-in-range.’ That’s the percentage of the day a person spends with their blood sugar in the range their doctor wants them to be in,” explains Jason Ng, MD, clinical associate professor of medicine in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism. “The monitor can check blood sugar every 5 minutes throughout the day, and it can catch fluctuations in a patient’s blood sugar that a finger stick can’t.”

The t:slim-Dexcom combination doesn’t just react to blood sugar changes, it predicts them. “Because the CGM is gathering evidence and accumulating data, the decision treatments are based on calculations of what your blood sugar will be in 30 minutes,” Ng explains. “It’s almost like a weather forecast. It can make changes before a patient hits that level to keep their blood sugar more stable.”

The next-generation CGM, the Dexcom G7, should come out in late 2020. “The sensor is a bit thinner than the G6, and it hopefully will have a longer lifespan,” Ng says.