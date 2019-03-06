Summer Cookout Hacks

Build Better Burgers

Reitz makes lean burgers with ground turkey or chicken, adding her own spice mixes. One of her favorite combos is ground fennel, a little salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and sage. She sprays the grill rack with olive oil to prevent the burgers from sticking. She also pops some of the patties into the freezer to have on hand for quick weeknight grilling.

Celebrate Summer Fruits

In place of cookies and other treats, Reitz makes a sweet salad with seasonal fruits such as melons and berries tossed with fresh mint and lemon zest.

Fire Up the Slow Cooker

In place of fatty grill fare, Reitz makes pulled pork in the slow cooker using a lean pork roast or pork chops trimmed of visible fat. She simmers them in 2 cups low-sodium beef broth, ¼ cup black coffee, and 1 teaspoon of minced garlic. (Really!) "The coffee tenderizes the meat, and it basically falls apart," Reitz says. After shredding the cooked meat, she tosses it with a little barbecue sauce (she likes sugar-free varieties) and serves the pork on whole-grain buns.

Use Your Plate Strategically

"It can be hard to gauge what we eat during a social event like a cookout," Reitz says. She recommends using a smaller, dessert-size plate, given the common urge to fill it up. Each time you put food on the plate, pause and make a mental note of what you're about to eat. And use the plate method as you make food choices, Reitz says. Fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables, one-fourth with a protein such as chicken, and the other fourth with fruit or other veggies such as potatoes and corn.

Focus on the Company

"The most important reason we're at an event like a cookout is to enjoy the company of others," Reitz says. "I often tell people to focus on enjoying the socializing and the opportunity to be together, rather than focusing on the food."

Go for Leafy Greens

One of Reitz's favorite summer salads -- dressed in fresh lemon juice and olive oil -- includes peppery arugula, a cup of cubed watermelon, and a sprinkle of reduced-fat feta.