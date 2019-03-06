How Technology Is Changing Life With Diabetes

Innovative devices have automated and streamlined much of the work that goes into diabetes management . Here are just a few of the new gadgets that have made life easier for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes .

Stick-Free Glucose Monitoring

Frequent needle sticks are a ritual of life with diabetes. Blood sugar testing -- often using a blood sample taken from your finger -- is a critical part of diabetes management. It helps you make decisions about the foods you eat, how you exercise, and how much medicine you take. You may need to stick your finger several times a day.

Continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, helps you avoid the stick. It measures your blood sugar every few minutes via a tiny sensor inserted under your skin and can send the results wirelessly to a pump, smartphone, or other device.

The FreeStyle Libre was the first continuous glucose monitoring system to not require a fingerstick. To get your blood sugar number, you simply wave a reader over the sensor. The original FreeStyle Libre, approved in 2017, was wearable for up to 10 days, but a new version can be worn for 14 days. “The longer you can keep something in your body and not have to change it is a good thing,” says Deborah Greenwood, PhD, a registered nurse, certified diabetes educator, and diabetes care consultant at Deborah Greenwood Consulting in Sacramento, CA.

In March 2018, the FDA approved the Dexcom G6 -- a quarter-size device that continuously monitors your blood sugar level and sounds an alarm if it rises or falls too much. The newest Dexcom incarnation is the first device to be approved as both a standalone continuous glucose monitor and for use with automated insulin dosing systems. It doesn’t need to be calibrated with a fingerstick, which makes it easier to use, Greenwood says.