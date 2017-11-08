Insulin Pill May Delay Type 1 Diabetes in Some

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- It's often said that timing is everything. New research suggests this may be true when giving an insulin pill to try to prevent or delay type 1 diabetes.

Researchers tested the effect of insulin pills on 560 children and adults whose relatives had type 1 diabetes. For most of them, the drug had no effect on whether or not they developed type 1 diabetes, or how quickly they developed it.

But for those at the highest risk of developing type 1 diabetes sooner rather than later, insulin pill therapy delayed the time it took to develop the full-blown disease by about two-and-a-half years, the researchers said.

"This is the largest study using oral insulin," said the study's lead author, Dr. Carla Greenbaum. Participants also had known autoantibodies that indicated a very high risk of developing type 1 diabetes in their lifetimes, said Greenbaum, chair of Diabetes TrialNet.

Jessica Dunne, director of discovery research for JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), called the results "a huge success."

"We finally, for the first time, have been able to show a delay in the progression of type 1 diabetes," said Dunne. But the findings need to be replicated in additional studies, she added.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. It's far less common than type 2 diabetes, which is linked to excess weight and a sedentary lifestyle.

Insulin is a naturally occurring hormone. It's necessary for ushering the sugar from food into the body's cells for fuel. People with type 1 diabetes have little to no insulin because their immune system mistakenly attacked healthy insulin-producing beta cells in their pancreas, destroying many of them.

With type 1 diabetes, you have to inject insulin through shots or a tiny tube attached to an insulin pump.

Insulin taken by mouth is different from injectable insulin and cannot be used to replace lost insulin because it has no effect on blood sugar levels, said Greenbaum.

The digestive system breaks down insulin pills. The theory is that its peptides might be seen as harmless by the immune system. This might dampen the autoimmune attack, at least for a little while, the researchers hoped.