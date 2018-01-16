Weight-Loss Surgery's Benefits Wane for Diabetics

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In the relative short-run, weight-loss surgery helped obese people struggling with type 2 diabetes experience marked improvement in diabetes-related health issues, new research reports.

But, their ability to control blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels diminished over time, the study found. That raises questions as to how long the benefits can be maintained further down the road.

"We found that adding gastric bypass [weight-loss surgery] did provide significant benefit at five years after surgery," said study author Dr. Charles Billington. "But the size of the benefit declined substantially from the first to the fifth year."

Billington is a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The study began with 120 patients with type 2 diabetes from the United States and Taiwan. Half underwent weight-loss surgery while the other half had only lifestyle interventions.

After a year, 50 percent of the 60 participants who'd had weight-loss surgery had reached targeted blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels associated with diabetes control. However, "the slide in achievement of the triple endpoint target among the gastric bypass group was from 50 percent at one year to 23 percent at five years," Billington said.

By comparison, 16 percent of the 60 study participants who did not have weight-loss surgery met the three diabetes control targets after a year. That fell to 4 percent after five years, according to the study.

Billington said the drop-off in effectiveness probably was not a question of regaining weight after surgery. Participants' weights were found to be "fairly stable" between two and five years after the procedure, he said.

Instead, he suggested that much of the benefit loss "may be related to withdrawal of the intense [post-surgery] lifestyle and medical management after two years, when the participants were transitioned to usual medical care."

The study appears in the Jan. 16 issue of Journal of the American Medical Association.

The benefits of weight-loss surgery, however, extend beyond people with diabetes, another study in the same journal issue reported.