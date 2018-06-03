Primary Care Doctors Loosen Type 2 Diabetes Goals

TUESDAY, March 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued new guidance on managing type 2 diabetes -- including relaxing the long-term blood sugar target called hemoglobin A1C.

The A1C is a blood test that gives doctors an estimate of your blood sugar level average over the past few months. For most adults, the American Diabetes Association recommends a target A1C of below 7 percent. This goal may be altered based on individual circumstances.

However, the new ACP guidance suggests that A1C should be between 7 and 8 percent for most adults with type 2 diabetes. For adults who achieve an A1C below 6.5 percent, the group suggests stepping down diabetes treatment to keep that level from going even lower.

The American College of Physicians, which is a national organization of internal medicine doctors, also says that management goals should be personalized based on the benefits and risks of medications, patient preference, general health status and life expectancy.

And, though the doctors' group has relaxed the suggested A1C targets, that doesn't mean type 2 diabetes isn't a serious problem.

"These changes should in no way be interpreted as diabetes is unimportant," said Dr. Jack Ende, ACP's president.

More than 29 million Americans have diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels can lead to vision loss, nerve problems, heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

"Diabetes is such a prevalent problem, and there are so many guidelines and conflicting information out there, we wanted to do an assessment that would give our members the best possible advice," Ende said. "Also, A1C targets are being used now as a performance measure."

And, when insurers expect all patients to fall under a certain A1C, that's "not always consistent with the best possible evidence," he explained.

For instance, it's not always safe to manage an 80-year-old with memory problems to the same A1C target as a 50-year-old. Diabetes therapies can cause low blood sugar levels, which can also cause health problems.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) also recognizes the importance of individualizing diabetes treatments, according to Dr. William Cefalu, its chief scientific, medical and mission officer. However, he expressed concern about loosening the A1C target.