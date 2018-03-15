Cell Transplant Helps Difficult Type 1 Diabetes

FRIDAY, March 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- New research shows that for people with type 1 diabetes who can no longer sense when their blood sugar levels drop too low, an islet cell transplant can dramatically improve their lives.

Some people with type 1 diabetes develop a condition called hypoglycemia unawareness, which means they no longer feel symptoms when their blood sugar levels are dropping dangerously. This can lead to severe low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia), which can cause seizures and coma.

"It's hard to understand the impact on everyday life and lifestyle and self-esteem this can have," said study co-author Dr. Nancy Bridges. She is chief of transplantation at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"This is people who may have to give up driving. People who might not be able to take care of their own children. People who may lose their jobs or who can't do their jobs. People who have to live with the notion that every decision you make might lead to an uncontrollable hypoglycemic event. Am I going to be able to walk the dog? Or, will I wake up two blocks away with the EMTs standing over me? The impact on their lives is enormous," Bridges explained.

Because the impact on their lives is so significant, people who repeatedly experience these severe hypoglycemic episodes are eligible for islet cell transplants.

Islet cells are cells found in the pancreas that produce the hormone insulin. Insulin helps usher the sugar from foods into the body's cells to be used as fuel. In type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys islet cells, mistakenly seeing them as foreign invaders.

This leaves people with type 1 diabetes without enough insulin. They must replace the lost insulin through multiple daily injections or via an insulin pump. However, getting the dose of insulin right can be a difficult balancing act, and too much insulin will cause hypoglycemia.

Bridges said most people with type 1 diabetes can manage fairly well with insulin treatment and not experience these severe low blood sugar episodes. But for those who do have this problem, an islet cell transplant can help.