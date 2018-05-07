A Young Life Lost to High Insulin Prices

TUESDAY, May 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Alec Smith was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes shortly before his 24th birthday. When he turned 26, he lost his health insurance. Less than a month later, he lost his life because he couldn't afford the exorbitant price of his life-saving insulin.

"Alec had a full-time job that didn't offer health insurance. But because he was working full-time, he didn't qualify for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The insurance he could get, the premium and the deductible were so high, he couldn't afford to pay for a policy. His deductible would've been $7,600," his mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, said.

When he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, Smith-Holt said, her son was determined not to let the disease change his life. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to mistakenly attack healthy insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Insulin is a hormone that helps transport the sugar from foods into cells for use as fuel.

People with type 1 diabetes make little to no insulin, so they must replace the lost hormone through injections or a tiny tube inserted under the skin and attached to an insulin pump. But replacing that lost insulin doesn't come cheaply.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders pointed out that a vial of insulin cost about $21 in 1996. That same vial of insulin cost about $255 in 2016. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has noted that Europeans pay about one-sixth of what Americans pay for insulin.

It was the high price that led Smith to try to ration his insulin; he simply couldn't afford to buy another vial. He didn't realize that even if someone with type 1 diabetes eats a low-carbohydrate diet (carbohydrates are turned into glucose in the body), they cannot get by without insulin.

On a Sunday night in late June 2017, Smith went to dinner with his girlfriend. He said he wasn't feeling well and complained of abdominal pain. Abdominal pain is one of the symptoms of a serious and potentially deadly complication of diabetes called diabetic ketoacidosis, according to the ADA. This condition occurs when the body doesn't have enough insulin.