Study: Even Healthy People Get Blood Sugar Spikes

TUESDAY, July 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- You'd expect big blood sugar fluctuations in people with diabetes. But for those without the disorder, blood sugar levels should remain fairly stable, right?

Maybe not, says a new study. Researchers found some people who don't have diabetes still have wild swings in their blood sugar levels after they eat.

Among nearly 60 participants, the study authors identified three "glucotypes" based on how much blood sugar spiked after eating -- low, moderate and severe.

The study also found that certain foods were more likely to prompt an extreme change in blood sugar (glucose) than others.

"Even if you don't have diabetes, you may not have normal glucose. There are a lot of people with glucose dysfunction out there who don't know it," said the study's lead author, Michael Snyder. He's director of genomics and personalized medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, in California.

Snyder said this finding is potentially concerning because spikes in blood sugar levels have been associated with risk of heart attack and stroke. And it's possible -- though it hasn't been proven in this study -- that people who have big rises in their blood sugar after eating may have a higher risk of diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a major health problem, affecting more than 30 million U.S. adults and 422 million worldwide, the authors noted.

But not every medical expert is convinced that these changes in blood sugar in healthy people are something to be concerned about.

Dr. Joel Zonszein, director of the clinical diabetes center at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, pointed out that the study population was small. That makes it difficult to draw conclusions about blood sugar pattern "types," he said. Zonszein was not involved with the research.

The study volunteers "were separated into low, moderate and severe spikes. But there may be many other patterns," he said. "Absorption, storage and utilization of [sugars] is highly regulated and difficult to characterize by only three different patterns."

Zonszein added that blood sugar metabolism is complex and affected by many different variables.