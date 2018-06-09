New Hormonal Link Suspected in Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Sept. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Two disorders that often occur together -- type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure -- may have a common link in a hormone called aldosterone, researchers suggest.

Aldosterone has already been implicated in the development of high blood pressure (hypertension). Now, a new study reports that people with higher levels of aldosterone had more than twice the odds of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers also found that the link between aldosterone and diabetes was stronger among some racial groups.

Aldosterone is a hormone that helps the body hold onto sodium. It also helps regulate the body's fluid levels, according to the researchers.

"The hormone aldosterone is one potential link between the development of hypertension and diabetes," said the study's lead author, Dr. Joshua Joseph. He's an endocrinologist at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus.

Joseph explained that aldosterone can increase how much sodium the kidneys take in. When this happens, overall fluid levels in the body increase and blood vessels constrict. These factors can lead to high blood pressure.

In type 2 diabetes, he said, aldosterone can affect how the body uses another hormone -- insulin. Insulin ushers sugar from foods into the body's cells so it can be used as fuel to provide energy.

"The two major causes of type 2 diabetes are an inability to utilize insulin -- 'insulin resistance' -- or impaired insulin secretion from the pancreas," Joseph explained. "Aldosterone has been shown to cause insulin resistance in muscle, and impair insulin secretion from the pancreas."

Almost 30 million Americans have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Joel Zonszein, director of the Clinical Diabetes Center at Montefiore Medical Center, in New York City, is not convinced that aldosterone plays a significant role in type 2 diabetes.

"When we use spironolactone [a drug that can treat high blood pressure and reduce aldosterone levels], we don't see a reduction in insulin resistance or an improvement in insulin sensitivity," Zonszein said.

"If aldosterone plays of role in the development of type 2 diabetes, it's a very minimal role," he added.