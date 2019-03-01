Type 2 Diabetes Med Might Not Harm Bones After All

THURSDAY, Jan. 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- If you have type 2 diabetes and you're taking canagliflozin to help control your blood sugar, a new study has some good news for you: The drug doesn't appear to raise the risk of bone fractures.

Previously, research had suggested this might be the case.

"We were interested in doing this study because there was one randomized trial that said there was an increased risk of bone fractures and another that said there wasn't. So, we conducted a real-world study with almost 200,000 people with type 2 diabetes," said study author Dr. Michael Fralick.

"I hope these findings are reassuring to patients and physicians because these are blockbuster medications for type 2 diabetes. This class of medicines can improve blood sugar levels and help reduce heart disease risk," he said. Fralick is from the division of pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and a general internist at the University of Toronto.

Canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet) is one drug in a class of medications called SGLT-2 inhibitors. Other drugs in this class include dapagliflozin (Farxiga) and empagliflozin (Jardiance).

These drugs cause the kidneys to remove excess sugar from the blood and excrete it through urine, which lowers blood sugar levels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This class of drugs has been linked to a number of complications, including kidney injury and serious genital infections.

Fralick said one way these drugs could potentially increase fracture risk is by lowering bone mineral density.

Dr. William Leslie, author of an editorial accompanying the study, suggested that dehydration may be another way these drugs might be linked to fracture risk. Leslie is a professor of medicine and radiology at the University of Manitoba in Canada.

For the new report, Fralick and his team reviewed data from two U.S. commercial health care databases. They found information on about 200,000 people with type 2 diabetes who were just starting to take one of two different type 2 diabetes medications -- canagliflozin or a medication in a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists, which includes Victoza, Trulicity and Byetta. These drugs haven't been linked to an increased risk of fractures.