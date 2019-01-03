Diabetes Before 40, Mental Health Stays Linked

TUESDAY, Jan. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- People who develop type 2 diabetes before they turn 40 are twice as likely to be hospitalized for mental illness as those who develop the blood sugar disease after 40, a new study shows.

About 37 percent of all hospitalization days in the under 40 group were due to mental illness, the researchers noted. Mood and psychotic disorders were the most common conditions. Mood disorders includes depression, bipolar depression and self-harm. Psychotic disorders include delusions, hallucinations and schizophrenia, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Not surprisingly, physical conditions also landed this group in the hospital more often. The study showed rates of kidney disease that were nearly seven times higher in younger people with type 2 diabetes. The risk of hospitalization for heart disease or stroke was twice as high, and the risk of hospitalization from infection was nearly doubled in the young-onset group.

The study authors suspect there are a number of reasons why the younger group with type 2 diabetes is more at risk of hospitalizations for mental and physical ills.

"The early onset of disease, long disease duration, poor control of risk factors [in part due to delayed treatment intensification] and suboptimal self-care are some of the factors that contribute to this high risk of hospitalization in youth-onset diabetes," explained study co-author Dr. Juliana Chan.

She said the psychological burden that comes with managing diabetes may activate stress hormones, which can worsen control of blood sugar, add to obesity and cause inflammation.

Inflammation can affect the central nervous system and may "worsen psychological well-being," Chan said. She's director of the Hong Kong Institute of Diabetes and Obesity at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Prince of Wales Hospital.

Chan said there's a known connection between diabetes and depression. But it's not clear which condition comes first. It's also possible that the conditions contribute to each other.

Dr. Joel Zonszein, director of the clinical diabetes center at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, said this study is "a wake-up call. What's going on in Hong Kong is what's going to be taking place in this country."