Diabetes Drugs Carry Risk of Gangrene of Genitals

May 8, 2019 -- Popular diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors appear to raise the chance of getting gangrene of the genital area, a rare but potentially fatal side effect, according to a new report.

From March 2013, until Jan. 31, 2019, the FDA found 55 cases of this condition, known as Fournier gangrene, in people taking three different types of the SGLT2 inhibitors. The cases were reported to the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database. FAERS contains reports of harmful events from health care providers, drugmakers, patients, and others.

Three of four FDA-approved SGLT2 inhibitors were linked with the condition, including:

Canagliflozin (Invokana), 21 patients

Dapagliflozin (Farxiga), 16 patients

Empagliflozin (Jardiance), 18 patients

A fourth, ertugliflozin (Steglatro), had no reports of gangrene associated with its use. But the report authors say that could be due to the limited time it has been on the U.S. market. It was approved in December 2017.

While it was already known that these drugs could cause Fournier gangrene, the new report highlights the importance of awareness about the risk of the condition and finding it early, says Susan Bersoff-Matcha, MD, an FDA medical officer and lead author of the report, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In August 2018, the FDA required that the risk of gangrene be added to the information patients receive when prescribed the drugs.