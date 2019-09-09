Are Shorter Folks at Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes?

MONDAY, Sept. 9, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Being shorter than average can bring numerous annoyances, but a new study suggests it might also heighten a person's odds for type 2 diabetes.

The German study found that each additional 10 centimeters (about 4 inches) of height was linked to a 41% lower risk of type 2 diabetes in men and a 33% lower risk in women.

"We found that larger body height was related to lower diabetes risk," said study author Matthias Schulze, a professor at the University of Potsdam and department head at the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke in Nuthetal.

How might your height make a difference in your risk of diabetes? According to the researchers, it could be that shorter people may gain liver fat more easily, as well as more heart disease and metabolic risk factors such as higher blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation.

However, the study didn't prove a definitive cause-and-effect link, only an association, the researchers were quick to note. Schulze said height alone probably doesn't cause the "insulin resistance" that then can lead to type 2 diabetes. Instead, he believes, other factors involved in growth may play a role in insulin resistance and adult height.

And while monitoring shorter people for diabetes and its risk factors might be helpful, it's not clear that there's a specific height where additional screening should begin, Schulze said.

"As risk continuously increases with shorter height, there isn't a cutoff height available," he noted.

The study included data from a large German study including about 27,500 people between 35 and 65 years old. They were initially recruited between 1994 and 1998.

The current study focused on a smaller group -- about 10% of the initial group. Approximately 700 people developed type 2 diabetes.

The link between height and type 2 diabetes was stronger in people who weren't already overweight. In that subgroup of people, every 4 more inches of height translated to an 86% reduced risk of diabetes in men and a 67% lower risk in women, the study found.