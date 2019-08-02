Older Diabetics May Be Getting Too Much Insulin

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Are elderly people with diabetes being overtreated?

A new study suggests that's so: Older, sicker patients tend to be the ones most likely to still be using insulin to manage their blood sugar, despite guidelines that suggest it's often safer to lower diabetes treatment intensity with age.

The study found that nearly 20% of people with type 2 diabetes older than 75 were still using insulin treatment. And almost 30% of people with diabetes over 75 in poor health were taking insulin.

One of the most significant side effects of insulin is low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). This can leave you feeling shaky, sweaty, irritable, confused and dizzy. It can also cause an irregular heartbeat, and may lead to fainting. At its most serious, hypoglycemia can cause death, though this happens rarely, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Major health organizations -- including the American Diabetes Association, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Geriatrics Society -- recommend that healthy older patients can maintain tighter blood sugar control. But for patients in poor health, with shorter life expectancies, these groups suggest less aggressive lowering of blood sugar levels.

"It seems a little counterintuitive after you spend decades working hard to control your blood sugar to think about not doing that," said study author Dr. Richard Grant.

"But, as with most things in medicine, there's a risk-benefit ratio, and for most years, there's a much bigger benefit than risk to taking insulin. But as life expectancy decreases, tight blood sugar control provides less benefit than risk," Grant said. He's a research scientist in the division of research at Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, in Oakland.

Grant said patients are often concerned if doctors bring up the idea of treating their diabetes less aggressively. "It's not abandoning care, it's maybe taking half a step back to reduce the risk from treatment," he explained.

The findings were published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Another study published online Sept. 16 in the same journal found that patients don't always follow the guidelines for stepping down their treatment. The study -- led by Dr. Nancy Schoenborn at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore -- found that 60% of people surveyed didn't agree with the guidelines and thought the longer you live with diabetes, the more aggressive your treatment should be.