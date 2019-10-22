FDA OKs Diabetes Drug for Type 2 Heart Failure Risk

Oct. 21, 2019—The FDA granted a new use for diabetes drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin): to reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in adults who have type 2 diabetes and established heart disease or risk factors for it.

Farxiga is one of a group of drugs known as SGLT-2 inhibitors (sodium-glucose co-transporter 2). They lower blood sugar by causing the kidneys to remove sugar from the body via the urine.

"Generally speaking, I think medicines such as Farxiga definitely should be on the radar especially for our patients with heart failure," said Matthew Freeby, MD, director of the Gonda Diabetes Center at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. In addition to reducing hospitalizations from heart failure, the drug also helps control of diabetes and reduces the risk of diabetes-related complications he said

According to AstraZeneca, Farxiga is the first such drug approved to reduce the risk of hospitalization for people with type 2 diabetes. (Another SGLT-2, Invokana (canagliflozin), is approved to lower the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular death and reduce the risk of end stage kidney disease in people with diabetes. A third in the group is Jardiance or empagliflozin.)

In a press release about the new Farxiga approval, AstraZenca's Ruud Dobber says, ''This is promising news for the 30 million people living with type 2 diabetes in the U.S., as heart failure is one of the earliest cardiovascular complications for them, before heart attack or stroke."