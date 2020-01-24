Medicare Recipients May Get Insulin at $35 Per Month

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Beginning next year, people on some Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage Plans who need insulin will be able to access the lifesaving medication for just $35 a month, according to a new plan announced by the White House.

In some cases, the cost may be even lower, President Donald Trump said at a Rose Garden news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to announce that we have reached an agreement to dramatically slash the out-of-pocket costs of insulin, [which is] so necessary for hundreds of thousands of seniors enrolled in Medicare," Trump said.

He added that, "participating plans will cap costs at just $35 a month per type of insulin and some plans may offer it free."

Tracey Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), said, "Today's announcement is a positive step forward for people living with diabetes. One in four people with diabetes are 65 or older, and many are on fixed incomes. The Part D Senior Savings Model will give broad access to insulin at a continuous and consistent $35 flat fee [for seniors on participating plans]."

There are 7 million Americans who need insulin to survive, Brown said. But an ADA study found that insulin is increasingly unaffordable, with the average U.S. price nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013.

As many as 1 in 4 people with diabetes have reported needing to ration their insulin due to cost concerns, Brown noted. And if people don't take the insulin they need, it can lead to diabetes complications such as kidney problems, vision problems, heart disease and even death.

More than 1,750 Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage Plans have applied to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer lower insulin costs through the Part D Senior Savings Model for 2021, the agency noted. CMS estimates that 3.3 million people on Medicare use insulin.

This plan is a voluntary agreement between the Trump administration, the pharmaceutical industry and insurers. The plan covers all types of insulin. CMS said that there would be a "minimal [insurance] premium increase" for plans that offer the insulin cost cap.