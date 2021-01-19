By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Tough limits on carbohydrates in your meals can help get type 2 diabetes under control -- but the benefits typically wane over time, a new research review shows.

The analysis of 23 small trials found that low-carb diets worked better than other eating plans in helping people lose weight and send their type 2 diabetes into remission. That was true, at least, in the first six months.

By the one-year mark, most of the advantages of the low-carb lifestyle had vanished.

It's not clear why, according to Grant Brinkworth, one of the researchers on the review. But it's possible people had a tough time sticking with the diets.

Diet changes, in general, are often hard to sustain, said Brinkworth, a senior researcher with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, Australia's national science agency.

That said, people with type 2 diabetes might be able to kick-start some weight loss and better blood-sugar control with a low-carb diet, according to Brinkworth.

"The findings of this study suggest, at least in the short term up to six months, that people with type 2 diabetes could consider a low-carb diet as a treatment option," he said.

They should do that, Brinkworth added, in consultation with their doctor -- who can adjust their diabetes medication as needed.

In the United States alone, more than 34 million people have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority have type 2 diabetes -- which arises when the body loses its sensitivity to the blood-sugar-regulating hormone insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is often related to obesity, and diet changes, exercise and weight loss are cornerstones of managing it.

Low-carb diets are often promoted for weight loss and reining in blood sugar. But exactly how effective they are in the long run is unclear.

The new analysis, published Jan. 13 in the journal BMJ, pooled the results of 23 clinical trials involving more than 1,300 people that tested low-carb diets against other options -- often a low-fat diet. Some trials restricted carbs to 25% or less of people's daily calorie intake; others kept carbs below 10% of daily calories.